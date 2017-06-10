Courtney Goldsmith

New evidence suggests last week's terror attack around London Bridge and Borough Market could have been even more deadly.

The head of London's counter-terrorism unit said the three men who carried out the attack had initially tried to hire a 7.5 tonne lorry and had a stockpile of petrol bombs in the back of their van.

"Getting hold of a 7.5 tonne lorry - the effects could have been even worse," commander Dean Haydon said yesterday.

Haydon said there was no evidence the attackers, who have been named as Youssef Zaghba, Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, were directed by anyone, despite the so-called Islamic State claiming responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, two more arrests were made in east London in the early hours this morning in connection with the attack.

The Met's counter terrorism command arrested a 27-year-old man in Ilford around 1am and a 28-year-old man in Barking around 2am on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Six other men remain in custody, and searches in the area are ongoing, police said.

Eight people were killed and dozens injured in a terror attack on Saturday 3 June in which three men drove into pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed people in the area around Borough Market.