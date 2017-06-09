Angelina Villa-Clarke

A 20-minute drive out of Copenhagen and you’ll arrive in North Zealand. Tucked away on the borders of Dyrehaven, one of the most picturesque UNESCO Heritage nature reserves in Denmark, is Kurhotel Skodsborg.

Framed by the crystal clear Baltic Sea, with the Gribskov Forest as its backdrop, this hidden gem of a spa hotel dates back to 1898 and boasts what they call a 360 degree holistic offering, based on the founder’s wellbeing principles.

The ethos: The minimalist mega-spa covers more than 5,000 square metres and boasts a state-of-the-art gym, yoga rooms and beauty treatments by Kerstin Florian and BioEffect. There are no fewer than 16 different cooling and heating experiences, but a must is the signature SaunaGus. This extreme sauna treatment is led by a ‘SaunaGus Master’ and followed by a dip in the Baltic. Not for the faint of heart.

The stay: The 85 rooms have a Scandi-cool aesthetic. White-on-white décor is warmed up with soft grey carpets, velvet textiles and down duvets. Attention to detail is everything: mini hot water bottles tucked into your bed at night, ginger shots presented at breakfast to set you up for the day and spa-themed toiletries in your room. The light and airy lobby, meanwhile, has a library corner full of art books and stylish Vertigo pendant lamps by Constance Guisset. In the afternoons they serve ‘Tea with Georg’, an imaginative collaboration with Danish homeware designer Georg Jensen. You won’t see any jam, clotted cream and scones here though, this is as healthy as it gets with paleo bread, raw cookie balls with nuts, smoked salmon and fresh cheese.

The food: As well as a third-floor brasserie offering modern takes on Danish classics, not to mention wonderful ocean views and a buzzy vibe, there is also Restaurant by Kroun. Expect a healthy interpretation of haute-cuisine, designed by head chef Eric Kroun – Pollack, Radishes, Lemon & Dill and Bresse Chicken and Danish Black Lobster were standout dishes. Pair with wines or, if you are being super-healthy, with non-alcoholic cocktails such as Gooseberry Martini and Caramelised Apple Juice..

Ask about: There’s a huge range of inventive activities to book: from Mindful Power Training and Silent Retreats to CrossFit Bootcamps by the ocean and Running Workshops through the forest. Culinary buffs should ask about events run by Michelin-starred chef Thomas Rode. He is in residence at Villa Rex – a historic building in the grounds – where he offers bespoke ‘clean eating’ classes.

And after that? You won’t get bored here: from live jazz in the lobby to Nordic Noir nights with famous Danish crime writers, such as Sara Blædel, there are tons of things to keep you amused.

Need to know: A double room at Kurhotel Skodsborg costs from £161 per night (based on two sharing). For more information visit skodsborg.dk/en or call +45 4558 5800