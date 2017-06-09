Manchester United have confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be leaving Old Trafford after declining to activate a 12-month extension in the Swede's contract which expires this month.
The 35-year-old was the only player named in the club's published list of released players published by the Premier League today.
Although Ibrahimovic, whose agent Mino Raiola said last week that he is considering a range of offers from around the world, could still technically resign with United, the Europa League champions are set to look elsewhere after the striker sustained a serious knee injury in April which could keep him out of action for the rest of the year.
Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals across all competitions for United, helping Jose Mourinho's side to the EFL Cup and Europa League.
Here are some of the other notable names released by Premier League clubs:
Arsenal
Yaya Sanogo
Burnley
Joey Barton
Michael Kightly
Chelsea
John Terry
Crystal Palace
Fraizer Campbell
Mathieu Flamini
Zeke Fryers
Joe Ledley
Everton
Arouna Kone
Hull City
Alex Bruce
Shaun Maloney
Leicester City
Marcin Wasilewski
Manchester City
Jesus Navas
Gael Clichy
Bacary Sagna
Pablo Zabaleta
Willy Caballero
Southampton
Martin Caceres
Cuco Martina
Stoke
Shay Given
Sunderland
Victor Anichebe
Will Buckley
Seb Larsson
Jan Kirchoff
John O'Shea
Steven Pienaar
Joeleon Lescott
Swansea City
Marvin Emnes
Gerhard Tremmel
West Brom
Sebastien Pocognoli
Darren Fletcher
West Ham
Alvaro Arbeloa