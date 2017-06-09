Joe Hall

Manchester United have confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be leaving Old Trafford after declining to activate a 12-month extension in the Swede's contract which expires this month.

The 35-year-old was the only player named in the club's published list of released players published by the Premier League today.

Although Ibrahimovic, whose agent Mino Raiola said last week that he is considering a range of offers from around the world, could still technically resign with United, the Europa League champions are set to look elsewhere after the striker sustained a serious knee injury in April which could keep him out of action for the rest of the year.

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals across all competitions for United, helping Jose Mourinho's side to the EFL Cup and Europa League.

Here are some of the other notable names released by Premier League clubs:

Arsenal

Yaya Sanogo

Burnley

Joey Barton

Michael Kightly

Chelsea

John Terry

Crystal Palace

Fraizer Campbell

Mathieu Flamini

Zeke Fryers

Joe Ledley

Everton

Arouna Kone

Hull City

Alex Bruce

Shaun Maloney

Leicester City

Marcin Wasilewski

Manchester City

Jesus Navas

Gael Clichy

Bacary Sagna

Pablo Zabaleta

Willy Caballero

Southampton

Martin Caceres

Cuco Martina

Stoke

Shay Given

Sunderland

Victor Anichebe

Will Buckley

Seb Larsson

Jan Kirchoff

John O'Shea

Steven Pienaar

Joeleon Lescott

Swansea City

Marvin Emnes

Gerhard Tremmel

West Brom

Sebastien Pocognoli

Darren Fletcher

West Ham

Alvaro Arbeloa