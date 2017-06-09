Oliver Gill

Prime Minister Theresa May needs to put any disappointment from losing a parliamentary majority behind her and quickly refocus on getting the best deal out of Brexit negotiations, the leader of the CBI has urged.

Overnight, a Conservative majority in the House of Commons was cut with the party now dependent on support from Northern Ireland's DUP.

But CBI director-general Carolyn Fairbairn said now was not the time to wallow, with Brexit negotiations soon set to kick off.

"With only 10 days before Brexit talks begin, the UK needs to be fast out of the blocks," she said.

Arlene Foster, the DUP leader, has previously stated her desire to avoid a hard Brexit. A particular aim of the party is to avoid a hard border with Ireland.

Fairbairn​ added: "Agreeing transition arrangements and guaranteeing EU citizens’ rights should be early priorities to get the talks off to a good start and show to the world that trade and people come first."

Meanwhile, the CBI urged the government to continue with creating an environment for business to flourish.

She said: “With a new government, there has never been a more important time to refocus on the economy and plan with confidence and ambition. The next government needs to deliver an open, competitive and fair post-Brexit economy that works for everyone across all our nations and regions.

“This can only be achieved if the next government doesn’t put the brakes on business, remains open to the world and sets out a pro-enterprise vision."