No plans for Saturday? No need to worry. It’s World Gin Day, and because we’re a nation of gin lovers - there'll be plenty of events to attend if you want to celebrate the occasion.

To help you toast to all things gin, here are some of the best places London has to offer.

Drinking gin on a floating gin bar

The Botanical Bar is popping up at London’s first Floating Pocket Park located on the scenic Grand Union Canal in Paddington Basin. A specially developed G&T menu will be available as well as champagne, mocktails and ice cream. Hopefully the weather will be on our side to help create the perfect setting.

As this the first of its kind, expect the area to be buzzing with people - but the bar can only accommodate 100 guests at time, so it may be a first come first serve type of affair. In case you can't make it on the day, you’ll be happy to know the bar will run Thursdays and Fridays throughout the summer.

‘Gin-yard’ at The Four Thieves

This venue is offering you the chance to celebrate the occasion with over 70 different types of gin on offer. It seems The Four Thieves is pulling out all the stops - and we’re grateful for it. In addition to transforming their garden into a ‘gin yard’, they've also knocked up 10 gin infusions and an in-house gin beer for the special day - not to forget the raffle.

More info here.

The ultimate house party

The party will take place over two sessions from 1.30pm until 3.30pm and 3.30pm until 5.30pm - so you can decided which time best suits you. This gin infused gathering costs £5, which includes entry and two free drinks and performances by acclaimed musician and raconteur, Baxter Dury, singer-songwriter Midé and more. If you don’t want to miss out on any of the action, feel free to purchase tickets for both sessions.

Purchase your ticket and find out more about the event here.

G&T on the house at Gillray’s

You can get into the spirit at what’s been described as “the place to be to drink gin on the South Bank”. Gillray’s Steakhouse and Bar is offering guests one complimentary G&T on the house between 6pm – 7pm as expert bartenders shed some light on the art of their favourite gin concoctions.

More info here.

Gin Brunch

To celebrate World Gin Day, French bistro Bon Vivant are hosting a gin brunch with a special appearance from a DJ who will be playing a mix of funk, soul, jazz and disco. Guests will be welcomed with a tantalising gin cocktail, followed by a Parisian-style brunch dish, pastries, and a boozy gin sorbet to finish.

Tickets: £24 - more info here.

The festival at Tobacco Docks

Gin geeks rejoice! You’ll be happy to know that every every single gin is free to sample and comes with the option to drink neat or with tonic - what more could you ask for? There’ll be more than 100 gins from over 40 brands for you to try throughout the four hour event, not to mention access to a range of talks and masterclasses from industry experts, and a cocktail bar.

Tickets: £30 per person - More info here.