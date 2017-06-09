Betting: England to knock-out Australia at Edgbaston

Will Atkins

The first ball of this winter’s Ashes series will be bowled in Brisbane on November 23rd, but the first blow could be delivered at Edgbaston tomorrow.

England face Australia in the final group game of the Champions Trophy, knowing that victory could send the Aussies home – and helping to strike a minor psychological blow ahead of hostilities later in the year.

Eoin Morgan’s men are through to the semi-finals already, after comfortably beating Bangladesh and New Zealand in their opening two matches.

The Three Lions have now won 10 of their last 11 ODIs – and will certainly fancy their chances of lifting their first global 50-over trophy at the Oval next Sunday.

England’s switch of mindset to an aggressive brand of cricket came too late for the 2015 World Cup but they’ve dominated the format since – the 23 times they’ve scored over 300 is more than any other team.

Australia have been desperately unlucky with the weather, with both their matches so far washed out.

If England have built up a head of steam, rain has ensured Steve Smith’s men have not, and while Smith and Mitchell Starc are world-class, this isn’t a vintage Aussie outfit.

Edgbaston is traditionally England’s happiest hunting ground – they beat Australia in the 2004 and 2013 editions of this tournament, as well as the 2005 and 2015 Ashes.

The Three Lions have been piling on the runs, and the bowlers finally came to the party on Tuesday, dismissing New Zealand for 223.

I’ll be backing an England victory at 10/11 with 188BET.

