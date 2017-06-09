Betting: Southgate to continue successful campaign with Scotland win

Ben Cleminson

While election season may finally be coming to an end, Britain will see another instalment of blue against red in Glasgow tomorrow, as Scotland face England in a World Cup qualifier.

(The red, of course, being the away side’s change kit, which they’ll be wearing at Hampden Park).

Gareth Southgate’s men already have a sizeable majority in Group F, leading Slovakia by four points, and fourth placed Scotland by six.

Victory here would make it five out of six, and be a sizeable step on the way to Russia next summer.

Anything but a win would all but end Scotland’s faint hopes of making it to their first tournament since 1998, and in all probability, Gordon Strachan’s tenure as boss.

The most likely candidate to take his place would be David Moyes – almost as uninspiring a choice as voters across the country have had to make over the past few weeks.

Strachan’s men have endured a miserable qualifying campaign, and were totally outclassed at Wembley in November by an England side that barely worked up a sweat.

That they were able to ease to a 3-0 victory without playing well shows the gulf in class between these two - and doesn’t bode well for Hampden tomorrow.

The Three Lions are yet to concede a goal in qualifying, and are 17/12 to win to nil again here.

Given Scotland have only scored twice in their last four competitive games (late goals against Lithuania and Slovenia), I’m happy to back them at that price.

Harry Kane won the Premier League Golden Boot for the second successive season this year – but only has five goals in 17 appearances for England.

The Spurs man is likely to spearhead the Three Lions attack, and will be desperate to improve on his poor international tally.

Kane scored seven goals in the final two games of the season, and is in the best run of form of his already prolific career.

Back England’s number 10 to net the first goal at 7/2 with 188BET.

Pointers

England to win to nil - 17/12 (188BET)

Kane first goalscorer - 7/2 (188BET)