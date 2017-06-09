FTSE 100 7506.57 +0.76%
Friday 9 June 2017 2:22pm

DUP website crashes as nation grapples with impending minority government deal with the Conservatives

Caroline Blennerhassett
Arlene Foster, leader of The DUP addresses an audience. (Source: Getty)

The website of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist party (DUP) has crashed as it emerged as the informal partner to the Conservatives in a minority government, after the General Election shock resulted in a hung parliament.

Northern Ireland’s biggest political party saw a surge in web searches as Britons swarmed to access the party's manifesto online after waking up to an historic electoral shock.

Read more: Confidence and supply: How does the Tory/DUP minority government work?

Thousands tried to access the party’s manifesto and source more details about the politicians who could be forming a coalition government. The DUP website, www.mydup.com, faltered under the strain and crashed, with users instead redirected to an archived version.

The DUP are celebrating a strong election night, winning 10 seats, a gain of two.

“This is perfect territory for the DUP obviously because if the Conservatives are just short of an overall majority, it puts us in a very, very strong negotiating position and it is one we would take up with relish,” DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson told the BBC.

Read more: Theresa May to remain Prime Minister as she forms government with DUP

Theresa May and the Conservatives have failed to secure a Commons majority, despite her calling for a snap election in search of a stronger mandate ahead of the UK’s Brexit negotiations.

Falling short of the 326 seats needed to form a majority government, the Prime Minister was forced to consider forming a coalition with look to other parties in order to stay in power. The Conservatives are likely to be able to rely on the support of the DUP to pass the Queen’s Speech, votes of no confidence and the Budget –- necessities of an operating government.

