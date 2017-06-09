Prime Minister Theresa May has made a speech after visiting the Queen, telling the country that she will form a minority government after the General Election resulted in a hung parliament.

Here's what she said in the statement in full.

I have just been to see Her Majesty the Queen. And I will now forma government.

A government that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country.

This government will guide the country through the crucial Brexit talks that begin in just 10 days

And to deliver on the will of the British people by taking the United Kingdom out of the European Union.

It will work to keep our national safe and secure by delivering the change that I set out following the appalling attacks in Manchester and London.

Cracking down on the ideology if Islamist extremism and all those who support it

And giving the police and the authorities the powers they need to keep our country safe.

The government I lead will put fairness and opportunity at the heart of everything we do, so that we fulfil the promise of Brexit together and over the next five years build a country in which no one and no community is left behind.

A country in which prosperity and opportunity are shared right across this United Kingdom.

What this country needs more than ever is certainty. And having secured the largest number of votes and the greatest number of seats in the General Election, it is clear that only the Conservative and Unionist Party has the legitimacy and the ability to provide that certainty, by commanding a majority in the House of Commons.

As we do, we will continue to work with our friends and allies in the Democratic and Unionist Party in particular.

Out two parties have enjoyed a strong relationship for many years. And this gives me the greatest confidence to believe that w will be able to work together in the interests of the whole United Kingdom.

This will allow us to come together as a country and channel our energies towards a successful Brexit deal that works for everyone in this country. Securing a new partnership with the EU which guarantees our long term prosperity.

That's what people voted for last June, that's what we will deliver.

Now let's get to work.