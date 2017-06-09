Oliver Gill

Some of continental Europe's largest broadcasters today launched a new advertising platform that promises to safeguard firms from being tainted by extremist content.

In a vote of confidence for the UK, German channel ProSiebenSat.1, TF1 Group from France and Spanish/Italian firm Mediaset will base the European Broadcaster Exchange in London. The trio of broadcasters said the capital was "the leading location for media agencies planning pan-European campaigns".

Leading digital firms including Google and Facebook have been criticised after earlier this year it was revealed brands had unintentionally been advertising associated with extremist videos on platforms such as YouTube.

The new exchange aims to guarantee advertisements will only be shown on "premium content" signed off by the channels.

Earlier this week, mobile giant Vodafone revealed groundbreaking plans to control its image by drawing up a "white list" of digital outlets where it is comfortable to advertise on.

The historical norm has been a hands-off approach where websites operate an automated process on behalf of advertisers excluding content from being shown on a "black list" of outlets.

Mediaset executive board member Stefano Sala said: “This joint venture is our answer to the current digital video landscape.

"We want our advertisers to reach their consumers in a qualitative and brand safe environment, with the transparency and efficacy that differentiates our product."

Christof Wahl, the chief operating officer of ProSiebenSat.1 highlighted the demand for "high-quality and brand-safe advertising environments in the video sector".

The three firms estimate the market for "programmatic video advertising" is growing at an annual rate of 45 per cent.