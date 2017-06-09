Shruti Tripathi Chopra

Theresa May will form a minority government will the Democratic Unionist Party, the PM has announced after meeting the Queen.

May said the Conservative party and the DUP will work together, having "enjoyed a strong relationship over many years". She said the two parties will work together in the "interests of the whole UK".

The PM added Brexit negotiations will continue as per the same timetable as before and that she will try to strike a "Brexit deal that works for everyone in this country".

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, May said she is forming a government "that will put fairness and opportunity" in everything it does.

May said: "What the country needs more than ever is certainty, and having secured the largest number of votes and the greatest number of seats in the General Election, it is clear that only the Conservative & Unionist Party has the legitimacy and ability to provide that certainty by commanding a majority in the House of Commons. As we do, we will continue to work with our friends and allies in the Democratic Unionist Party in particular.

"Our two parties have enjoyed a strong relationship over many years, and this gives me the confidence to believe that we will be able to work together in the interests of the whole United Kingdom."

Her comments came after she met the Queen to seek permission to form a government. This followed a disastrous election campaign that led to a hung parliament with the Prime Minister facing calls to resign.

May looked to form a coalition with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, which won 10 seats last night. The Tories are eight seats short of the 326 figure needed to form a majority.

The Tories are predicted to end up with 319 seats, ahead of Labour on 261, the SNP 35 and the Lib Dems on 12.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called on the PM to quit while Lib Dem leader Tim Farron said she "should be ashamed" and should resign "if she has an ounce of self respect".