William Turvill

City PR firm Bell Pottinger has appointed a former spinner for George Osborne as a new partner.

James Chapman, a former Daily Mail political editor, most recently held a position as chief of staff to Brexit secretary David Davis.

He will take up his position on the political team of Bell Pottinger on 26 June.

“I am delighted that James is joining our team,” said Bell Pottinger chairman Tim Collins.

“This is a very significant hire for us, and our clients will benefit hugely from the breadth of James’ experience at the Treasury, Department for Exiting the European Union, and on Fleet Street.”

Chapman said: “After a fascinating and challenging period in government, working for the Treasury and the Department for Exiting the European Union, I am hugely excited to be joining Bell Pottinger.

“Bell Pottinger has one of the strongest political teams in the business and I look forward to using my experience in government and journalism to help their clients at such a critical time.”

Bell Pottinger represents financial clients CYBG, TSB and St James’s Place.

