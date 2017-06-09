Catherine Neilan

Tim Farron has told Theresa May there will be "no deals" on offer from the Liberal Democrats, in the aftermath of the election, quoting her back to herself by saying "no deal is better than a bad deal".

The Lib Dem leader, who welcomed a number of new and returning MPs, said the Prime Minister had "rolled the dice and put the future of our country at risk out of pure vanity".

The mandate she had sought for "extreme Brexit" had been rejected by the British public, Farron claimed. He called on May to delay the start of negotiations, urging her to "consider her future, then for once, consider her country's".

Farron added: "Brexit is about to get very real. The phony war about to get very real, and the consequences are about to be felt by every single person in this country."

The Westmorland and Lonsdale MP said

"She now reaches out to form her own coalition of chaos. She has done the opposite of what Nick Clegg did, put herself before her country... she should be ashamed." "We will now have a government that is weaker and less stable at a time when we are about to embark on the most difficult and complex negotiations in our nation's history.... If she has an ounce of self respect, she will resign." "If Theresa May, or any other Conservative asks the Liberal Democrats for our support, let me make our position clear: no deal is better than a bad deal. There will be no deals, no coalitions, no confidence or supply arrangements. We will judge whether we think it is good for the country, and if it isn't, we will not support it."

Luckily for May, she isn't planning to ask the Lib Dems for any help. She is on her way to speak to the Queen with the support of the DUP.

