Friday 9 June 2017 12:20pm

Nicola Sturgeon: Theresa May has "lost all authority and credibility"

Shruti Tripathi Chopra
Nicola Sturgeon Returns To Her Constituency
Nicola Sturgeon is the First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party (Source: Getty)

The First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon has said Theresa May has "lost all authority and credibility".

Sturgeon admitted her party, which lost 21 seats across Scotland, "suffered some bitter losses".

“In Scotland, the SNP won this election. We have more seats than any other party,” she said.

“However it is an inescapable fact that we suffered some bitter losses last night.”

She said plans for a second independence referendum were "undoubtedly" a factor in party losing seats.

Read more: SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson loses out to Conservatives

Sturgeon added a "hard Brexit" must be abandoned after the election and also paid tribute to her Alex Salmond.

She reiterated that the the SNP will will continue to work to keep the Conservatives out and “to bring an end to austerity voters... are no longer prepared to accept”.

