Finally getting back together: Taylor Swift returns to Spotify

Searching for some light relief in the wake of a slew of chaotic election headlines? Never fear, Taylor Swift has returned to the world of streaming.

The pop singer, a secret favourite among bankers, famously removed her music from Spotify back in 2014, arguing such streaming services were hurting the music industry.

Last night, in an Instagram post, Swift revealed her entire back catalogue would be available to all streaming services at midnight as a thank you to fans who pushed her album 1989 to 10 million sales worldwide. The announcement includes Google Play and Amazon Music as well as Spotify.

Streaming giant Spotify’s losses widened to as much as €400m (£345m) last year, according to unconfirmed reports that emerged in May.

The revelation was expected to hit plans to list the digital music service on the US stock market later this year. The company was expected to be valued at between $10bn (£7.8bn) and $13bn.

