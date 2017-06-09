FTSE 100 7494.20 +0.59%
Friday 9 June 2017 12:00pm

Finally getting back together: Taylor Swift returns to Spotify

Courtney Goldsmith
Follow Courtney
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk 10 habits of highly effective job seekers
TOPSHOT-US-GRAMMY-SHOW
The singer enraged fans when she removed her music from free streaming sites (Source: Getty)

Searching for some light relief in the wake of a slew of chaotic election headlines? Never fear, Taylor Swift has returned to the world of streaming.

The pop singer, a secret favourite among bankers, famously removed her music from Spotify back in 2014, arguing such streaming services were hurting the music industry.

Last night, in an Instagram post, Swift revealed her entire back catalogue would be available to all streaming services at midnight as a thank you to fans who pushed her album 1989 to 10 million sales worldwide. The announcement includes Google Play and Amazon Music as well as Spotify.

Streaming giant Spotify’s losses widened to as much as €400m (£345m) last year, according to unconfirmed reports that emerged in May.

The revelation was expected to hit plans to list the digital music service on the US stock market later this year. The company was expected to be valued at between $10bn (£7.8bn) and $13bn.

Read more: IPO ahoy? Spotify's finally agreed a deal with Universal Music

Tags

Related articles

Zopa's raised £32m as it prepares to launch a challenger bank
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Haters gonna hate hate hate: Taylor, Oprah, Beyonce top Forbes success list
Josh Martin
Josh Martin | Staff

Spotify's just acquired a blockchain startup
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff