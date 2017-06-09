Catherine Neilan

Theresa May is to seek permission from the Queen to form government, a Downing Street spokesman has said.

The Prime Minister, who is facing calls to resign both from outside and within her own party after failing to secure an outright majority, will visit Buckingham Palace at 12.30pm today.

Confirmation of her plans came in place of a statement, which had been expected at 10am this morning. She had already let it be known she had no intention of standing down earlier today.

Sky is reporting that the DUP has given May their support. Although there are no details as yet, it is thought most likely to be a "confidence and supply" arrangement, rather than a formal coalition government.

That could see DUP leader Arlene Foster elevated to a signficant position within Westminster.

May has had a dismal night at the polls, losing 12 seats, dropping down to 315 overall, and leaving the country with a hung parliament. Labour have gained 29 seats, taking Jeremy Corbyn's party to a total of 261.

Earlier this morning, Corbyn called for May to move aside, saying it was "pretty clear who's won".

