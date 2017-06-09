FTSE 100 7508.69 +0.79%
Friday 9 June 2017

General election 2017: Record number of female MPs win seats

Catherine Neilan
Not a great night for all women, though... (Source: Getty)

We may not know exactly who is going to be leading the country right now, but there's at least one thing we can say with certainty: more women have won seats than ever before.

In 2015, 191 women were elected, with that number rising to 196 thanks to subsequent by-elections. Prior to that, the number stood at 143.

As of today, the number of female MPs has risen to 200 so far.

The home secretary Amber Rudd's slim win at Hastings and Rye took the 2017 figure to the new high of 192, as she eventually saw off a strong challenge from Labour’s Peter Chowney, resulting in a tense recount.

Among the new names is Labour's Preet Kaur Gill, who picked up a 6,917 majority at Birmingham Edgbaston, also becoming the UK's first female Sikh MP.

