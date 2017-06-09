Shruti Tripathi Chopra

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator has said that negotiations should start when "UK is ready".

Barnier said that talks should begin when the "timetable and EU positions are clear".

#Brexit negotiations should start when UK is ready; timetable and EU positions are clear. Let's put our minds together on striking a deal — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) June 9, 2017

The EU boss has set 19 June as the date for the start of talks that are due to last around 14-18 months. However, other EU officials have said that date isn't confirmed and negotiations could be delayed.

Last month, Barnier admitted that Brexit will come at a cost to remaining European member states.

Addressing a joint sitting of the Irish Parliament, he also said that the EU would work to avoid a hard border.

"Brexit will come at a cost. Also to us, the 27," Barnier said.

"I am fully aware that some member states will be more affected than others and so as chief negotiator my objective is to reach a fair deal. A deal that defends the interests of the entire EU, but also those of individual member states."