Caitlin Morrison

The recount at Kensington & Chelsea has reportedly been suspended because tellers are becoming too tired.

The west London constituency's vote tally has been carried out numerous times, with the results too close to call in what has always been a safe Conservative seat.

Results from Kensington now probably won't be ready until later this afternoon.

The issue is a tight race between Tory Victoria Borwick and Labour's Emma Dent Coad.