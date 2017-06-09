In London six constituencies have switched allegiance and everyone is awaiting Kensington, which is currently being recounted.
Labour picked up Battersea, Croydon Central and Enfield Southgate from the Conservatives.
The Conservatives also lost Kingston and Surbiton, which went to the Lib Dems, as did Twickenham with Vince Cable returning. But Richmond Park switched the other way, with Tory Zac Goldsmith snatching pack the seat won by Lib Dem Sarah Olney late last year.
Check out how your local constituency voted below.
B
Barking LAB
Battersea LAB (gain from CON)
Beckenham CON
Bermondsey and Old Southwark LAB
Bethnal Green and Bow LAB
Bexleyheath and Crayford CON
Brent Central LAB
Brent North LAB
Brentford and Isleworth LAB
Bromley and Chislehurst CON
C
Camberwell and Peckham LAB
Carshalton and Wallington LD
Chelsea and Fulham CON
Chingford and Wood Green CON
Chipping Barnet CON
Cities of London and Westminster CON
Croydon Central LAB (gain from CON)
Croydon North LAB
Croydon South CON
D
Dagenham and Rainham LAB
Dulwich and West Norwood LAB
E
Ealing Central and Acton LAB
Ealing North LAB
Ealing Southall LAB
East Ham LAB
Edmonton LAB
Eltham LAB
Enfield North LAB
Enfield Southgate LAB (gain from CON)
Erith and Thamesmead LAB
F
Feltham and Heston LAB
Finchley and Golders Green CON
G
Greenwich and Woolwich LAB
H
Hackney North and Stoke Newington LAB
Hackney South and Shoreditch LAB
Hammersmith LAB
Hampstead and Kilburn LAB
Harrow East CON
Harrow West LAB
Hayes and Harlington LAB
Hendon CON
Holborn and St Pancras LAB
Hornchurch and Upminister CON
Hornsey and Wood Green LAB
I
Ilford North LAB
Ilford South LAB
Islington North LAB
Islington South and Finsbury LAB
K
Kensington Still counting
Kingston and Surbiton LD (gain from CON)
L
Lewisham Deptford LAB
Lewisham East LAB
Lewisham West and Penge LAB
Leyton and Wanstead LAB
M
Mitcham and Morden LAB
O
Old Bexley and Sidcup CON
Orpington CON
P
Poplar and Limehouse LAB
Putney CON
R
Richmond Park CON (gain from LD)
Romford CON
Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner CON
S
Streatham LAB
Sutton and Cheam CON
T
Tooting LAB
Tottenham LAB
Twickenham LD (gain from CON)
U
Uxbridge and South Ruislip CON
V
Vauxhall LAB
W
Walthamstow LAB
West Ham LAB
Westminster North LAB
Wimbledon CON