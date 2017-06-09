FTSE 100 7508.07 +0.78%
Friday 9 June 2017 8:34am

General Election 2017 result: Here's how every London constituency voted at a glance as Kensington count continues and Zac Goldsmith takes back Richmond Park

Lynsey Barber
British Voters Go To The Polls In The 2017 General Election
The capital is waiting on Kensington (Source: Getty)

In London six constituencies have switched allegiance and everyone is awaiting Kensington, which is currently being recounted.

Labour picked up Battersea, Croydon Central and Enfield Southgate from the Conservatives.​

The Conservatives also lost Kingston and Surbiton, which went to the Lib Dems, as did Twickenham with Vince Cable returning. But Richmond Park switched the other way, with Tory Zac Goldsmith snatching pack the seat won by Lib Dem Sarah Olney late last year.

Check out how your local constituency voted below. And keep up to date with the latest on the City A.M. General Election live blog.

B

Barking LAB

Battersea LAB (gain from CON)

Beckenham CON

Bermondsey and Old Southwark LAB

Bethnal Green and Bow LAB

Bexleyheath and Crayford CON

Brent Central LAB

Brent North LAB

Brentford and Isleworth LAB

Bromley and Chislehurst CON

C

Camberwell and Peckham LAB

Carshalton and Wallington LD

Chelsea and Fulham CON

Chingford and Wood Green CON

Chipping Barnet CON

Cities of London and Westminster CON

Croydon Central LAB (gain from CON)

Croydon North LAB

Croydon South CON

D

Dagenham and Rainham LAB

Dulwich and West Norwood LAB

E

Ealing Central and Acton LAB

Ealing North LAB

Ealing Southall LAB

East Ham LAB

Edmonton LAB

Eltham LAB

Enfield North LAB

Enfield Southgate LAB (gain from CON)

Erith and Thamesmead LAB

F

Feltham and Heston LAB

Finchley and Golders Green CON

G

Greenwich and Woolwich LAB

H

Hackney North and Stoke Newington LAB

Hackney South and Shoreditch LAB

Hammersmith LAB

Hampstead and Kilburn LAB

Harrow East CON

Harrow West LAB

Hayes and Harlington LAB

Hendon CON

Holborn and St Pancras LAB

Hornchurch and Upminister CON

Hornsey and Wood Green LAB

I

Ilford North LAB

Ilford South LAB

Islington North LAB

Islington South and Finsbury LAB

K

Kensington Still counting

Kingston and Surbiton LD (gain from CON)

L

Lewisham Deptford LAB

Lewisham East LAB

Lewisham West and Penge LAB

Leyton and Wanstead LAB

M

Mitcham and Morden LAB

O

Old Bexley and Sidcup CON

Orpington CON

P

Poplar and Limehouse LAB

Putney CON

R

Richmond Park CON (gain from LD)

Romford CON

Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner CON

S

Streatham LAB

Sutton and Cheam CON

T

Tooting LAB

Tottenham LAB

Twickenham LD (gain from CON)

U

Uxbridge and South Ruislip CON

V

Vauxhall LAB

W

Walthamstow LAB

West Ham LAB

Westminster North LAB

Wimbledon CON

