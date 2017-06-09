FTSE 100 7449.98 -0.38%
Friday 9 June 2017 7:40am

London Bridge terror attack: Police make an arrest in Newham

Courtney Goldsmith
Police Attend Incident At London Bridge
Police made another arrest in relation to the London Bridge attack (Source: Getty)

Police made another arrest in connection to the London Bridge terror attack in the early hours this morning.

The Met Police's counter terrorism command arrested a 29-year-old man at a residence in Newham in east London.

The unnamed man was arrested on suspicion of being in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism and is detained under the Terrorism Act, the Met said.

Searches at the site of his arrest were still ongoing early this morning.

Eight people were killed and dozens injured in a terror attack on Saturday 3 June in which three men drove into pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed people in the area around Borough Market.

The three attackers have now been named as Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old Moroccan-Italian, and Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, both from Barking in East London.

A number of arrests have been made since the incident.

