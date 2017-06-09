FTSE 100 7449.98 -0.38%
Friday 9 June 2017 7:15am

General Election 2017: Meet the new George Osborne - Esther McVey wins Tatton seat wins seat vacated by ex-chancellor

Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk Should you trust your own judgement when investing?
BRITAIN-POLITICS
Esther McVey was a prominent member of David Cameron's cabinet (Source: Getty)

George Osborne stood down a couple of months before the election, leaving a gap at in his Tatton constituency.

The former chancellor left Westminster after being appointed as editor of the Evening Standard, although he has not ruled out a political comeback.

"At the age of 45, I don’t want to spend the rest of my life just being an ex-chancellor. I want new challenges," he said at the time.

Running in his place in Tatton was Esther McVey, a former MP for Wirral West until she lost her seat in the 2015 vote.

McVey was at one point a member of David Cameron's cabinet, as minister for employment.

In the last General Election, McVey was defeated by Labour's Margaret Greenwood.

Tags

Related articles

Nigel Farage says he has "no choice" but to make a political comeback
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

General Election 2017: Most surprising wins and losses
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

The SNP's Alex Salmond has lost his Westminster seat to the Conservatives
Mark Sands
Mark Sands | Staff