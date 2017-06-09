Caitlin Morrison

George Osborne stood down a couple of months before the election, leaving a gap at in his Tatton constituency.

The former chancellor left Westminster after being appointed as editor of the Evening Standard, although he has not ruled out a political comeback.

"At the age of 45, I don’t want to spend the rest of my life just being an ex-chancellor. I want new challenges," he said at the time.

Running in his place in Tatton was Esther McVey, a former MP for Wirral West until she lost her seat in the 2015 vote.

McVey was at one point a member of David Cameron's cabinet, as minister for employment.

In the last General Election, McVey was defeated by Labour's Margaret Greenwood.