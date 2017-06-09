FTSE 100 7449.98 -0.38%
General Election 2017: Nigel Farage says he has "no choice" but to make a political comeback

Caitlin Morrison
Nigel Farage Campaigns In Thurrock And South Thanet
Nigel Farage is worried about Brexit after Ukip failed to win any seats (Source: Getty)

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage has said he would have "no choice" but to return to politics if Brexit was threatened after his former party's disastrous performance in the General Election.

Party leader Paul Nuttall failed to win in the Boston and Skegness seat he contested. Ukip currently has no seats in Westminster.

Farage told the BBC that Jeremy Corbyn had convinced Ukip voters to vote for Labour.

"I think the shock we're seeing tonight is all about personality. UKIP voters want someone who speaks for them. Corbyn looked comfortable in his own skin," he said, adding that Theresa May's credibility had been "fatally damaged".

