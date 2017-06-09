Hungover: Britain definitely heading for hung parliament

Catherine Neilan

Britain is definitely heading for a hung parliament, with the Conservatives tipped to fall short of the 326 majority needed.

Theresa May's gamble to strengthen her position has ended in failure. So far her party has taken 309 seats, down 11 from the 2015 election, while Labour have increased by 28 seats.

It is now expected that the Tories will seek to form a coalition with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which won 10 seats overnight.

Calls are growing for May to resign.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "The prime minister called this election because she wanted a mandate. Well the mandate she's got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence.

"I would have thought that's enough to go, actually, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country."

Former business minister Anna Soubry said May should "consider her position" after the disastrous result.

The night has claimed a number of high profile scalps including Nick Clegg and Alex Salmond, as well as near misses including home secretary Amber Rudd.

Read more: Most surprising wins and losses in GE2017

More to follow...