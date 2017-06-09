FTSE 100 7449.98 -0.38%
Friday 9 June 2017 5:17am

Health minister Nicola Blackwood is the latest Tory frontbencher to lose her seat

Mark Sands
Exit polls indicate the UK is on track for a hung parliament, with the Conservatives as the largest party (Source: Getty)

Theresa May's Conservatives have lost another frontbencher, with the Lib Dems claiming the scalp of health minister Nicola Blackwood.

She joins a growing list of party figures to lose out overnight, including the author of the Conservative manifesto Ben Gummer.

City minister Simon Kirby, Treasury minister Jane Ellison and housing minister Gavin Barwell have also lost out.

Blackwood had secured a healthy majority of 9,582 in the 2015 election, but was overtaken by Lib Dem Layla Moran, who comes in with a narrow lead of just 816 votes.

A former researcher for Tory MP Andrew Mitchell, Blackwood secured the seat in 2010 by taking it away from the Lib Dems.

Moran's win means that the Lib Dems have so far secured 11 seats in parliament, although they have suffered the high profile loss of former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg.

