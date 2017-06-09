Rebecca Smith

Former deputy London mayor Victoria Borwick has lost her Kensington seat to Labour's Emma Dent Coad.

The seat has been Conservative since its creation in 2010 and its previous form was also a traditional Tory seat, last held by Sir Malcolm Rifkind, but throughout the night, it became clear the vote was very tight this time round.

Borwick secured 16,313 votes to Dent Coad's 16,333, giving Labour the narrowest of wins, snatching it by just 20 votes. That marked quite the turnaround from 2015, when Borwick had a majority of 7,361.

And the last result of the 2017 election now gives the Conservatives 318 seats and Jeremy Corbyn's party a final tally of 262.

Initial reports had been calling it as a shock Labour win, leading to Dent Coad tweeting that she had "not heard the Kensington Conservatives have conceded to me", saying a recount was due to begin at 6pm today.

Thank you all for your congratulations, but I've not heard that the Kensington Conservatives have conceded to me. Recount at 6pm I'm told! — Emma Dent Coad (@emmadentcoad) June 9, 2017

The election count had been suspended this morning after council tellers were sent home after recounts over the night, too tired to go through another round.

General election: Kensington Constituency count will recommence in the Great Hall, Kensington Town Hall, 6pm today. https://t.co/zOKKMCFnhP — RBKC (@RBKC) June 9, 2017

Needless to say, those watching and waiting for the result began to lose patience...

There could well have been some discontent surrounding the Brexit vote at play in the result. While Kensington was on the remain side in the EU debate, its Conservative MP was pro-Brexit.

This final result signals the end of an interesting set of results across the capital. Almost half of the top 20 seats the Conservatives hoped to win this election were in London, with the Prime Minister making campaign stops across the capital.

But Labour held firm and made some gains of their own. They snapped up the marginal Croydon Central from housing minister Gavin Barwell of the Conservatives, while Wes Streeting held onto his seat in Ilford North, after a slim 589 majority in 2015.

One triumph for the Conservatives in a tight contest was Richmond Park, where Zac Goldsmith reclaimed his seat from Liberal Democrat Sarah Olney. More on results in the capital specifically here.

