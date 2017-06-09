Mark Sands

Housing minister Gavin Barwell has become the latest Conservative minister to lose his seat tonight, being defeated in Croydon Central by Labour.

Barwell's seat had one of the smallest majorities in the country following the 2015 vote, with just 165 votes putting him into parliament at the last election.

In losing, he follows the author of the Conservative manifesto Ben Gummer and Treasury minister Jane Ellison.

Read More: Live: General Election 2017

As a minister he has been at the core of the Tories' housing agenda, including a recent housing white paper published by communities secretary Sajid Javid.

That paper ruled out making it easier to build on green belt land, with Barwell prefacing the report by warning that there are "no silver bullets" for the UK's housing problems.