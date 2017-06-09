Rebecca Smith

Conservative Zac Goldsmith has won back the seat for Richmond Park he lost to Liberal Democrat Sarah Olney only in December.

He beat Olney by fewer than 50 votes to give him one of the narrowest majorities in the country, with 28,588 votes to Olney's 28,543.

It has been a bit of a bumpy road for him. Goldsmith triggered a by-election for the seat by resigning over the expansion of Heathrow last year, but the Lib Dems had been seeking to exploit strong local support for EU membership – Richmond Park saw one of the strongest Remain votes in the summer referendum, while Goldsmith campaigned for Brexit.

And in December, Goldsmith lost his by-election to Liberal Democrat candidate Sarah Olney, overturning his 23,000 majority.

Olney took 20,510 votes against Goldsmith's 18,638.

The loss of the seat capped a difficult six months for Goldsmith after earlier losing in a bitter London mayoral bid against Sadiq Khan.

London has not gone particularly well for the Tories this election. While around half of the top 20 seats the Conservatives hoped to win this election were in London, they haven't been making the gains there as hoped.

Labour have clinched most of the marginals there, including taking Croydon Central off of the Conservatives.

