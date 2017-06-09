FTSE 100 7449.98 -0.38%
Friday 9 June 2017 6:20am

General Election 2017: Zac Goldmsith takes back Richmond Park for the Conservatives in narrow win over Liberal Democrat Sarah Olney

Rebecca Smith
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk 10 habits of highly effective job seekers
Zac Goldsmith returned for another go
Zac Goldsmith returned for another go (Source: Getty)

Conservative Zac Goldsmith has won back the seat for Richmond Park he lost to Liberal Democrat Sarah Olney only in December.

Read more: Zac Goldsmith: Why the time is right for a political comeback

He beat Olney by fewer than 50 votes to give him one of the narrowest majorities in the country, with 28,588 votes to Olney's 28,543.

It has been a bit of a bumpy road for him. Goldsmith triggered a by-election for the seat by resigning over the expansion of Heathrow last year, but the Lib Dems had been seeking to exploit strong local support for EU membership – Richmond Park saw one of the strongest Remain votes in the summer referendum, while Goldsmith campaigned for Brexit.

And in December, Goldsmith lost his by-election to Liberal Democrat candidate Sarah Olney, overturning his 23,000 majority.

Olney took 20,510 votes against Goldsmith's 18,638.

Read more: Jeremy Corbyn wins huge 30,000 majority - and calls on Theresa May to quit

The loss of the seat capped a difficult six months for Goldsmith after earlier losing in a bitter London mayoral bid against Sadiq Khan.

London has not gone particularly well for the Tories this election. While around half of the top 20 seats the Conservatives hoped to win this election were in London, they haven't been making the gains there as hoped.

Labour have clinched most of the marginals there, including taking Croydon Central off of the Conservatives.

Read more: May vows to work for "stability" after General Election results

Tags

Related articles

May vows to work for "stability" after shock General Election results
Mark Sands
Mark Sands | Staff

Jeremy Corbyn wins huge 30,000 majority - and calls on Theresa May to quit
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

Portsmouth South and Canterbury turn Labour in historic wins
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff