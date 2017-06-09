FTSE 100 7449.98 -0.38%
Friday 9 June 2017 3:11am

General Election 2017: Jeremy Corbyn wins Islington North with a 30,000 majority

Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk Blockchain: Getting down to basics
The Labour Party Announce Their New Leader And Deputy Leader
Source: Getty

Jeremy Corbyn has retained the Islington North seat, increasing his share of the vote by 9.4 points.

The Labour leader won 40,086, with a majority of 30,000.

Corbyn said he was "very honoured and humbled" by the size of the vote cast for him.

Reflecting on results across the country, the Labour leader said: "Politics has changed, and politics isn’t going back into the box where it was before".

He added: "People have said they have had quite enough of austerity politics."

The Labour leader also said: "I’m very very proud of the campaign that my party has won, our manifesto...and I’m very proud of the results that are coming in all over the country tonight."

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.

Tags

Related articles

General Election 2017: Vince Cable back in Twickenham
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

Pound is down to a new low for the night as election jitters set in
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Betfair now has Jeremy Corbyn as favourite to be the next PM
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff