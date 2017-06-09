Caitlin Morrison

Jeremy Corbyn has retained the Islington North seat, increasing his share of the vote by 9.4 points.

The Labour leader won 40,086, with a majority of 30,000.

Corbyn said he was "very honoured and humbled" by the size of the vote cast for him.

Reflecting on results across the country, the Labour leader said: "Politics has changed, and politics isn’t going back into the box where it was before".

He added: "People have said they have had quite enough of austerity politics."

The Labour leader also said: "I’m very very proud of the campaign that my party has won, our manifesto...and I’m very proud of the results that are coming in all over the country tonight."

