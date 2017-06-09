Mark Sands

In the second major defeat for the Conservatives, the author of the party's manifesto has been evicted from parliament on a tough night for Theresa May's MPs.

Former Ipswich MP Ben Gummer was considered a rising star in the party, and had been linked with a promotion to Brexit secretary if May had secured an enhanced majority in this week's General Election.

Previously serving as minister for the cabinet office, he follows treasury minister Jane Ellison in losing his seat.

Read More: Live: General Election 2017 results

Gummer had entered parliament in 2010, winning the seat for the Conservatives from Labour, and building up to a majority of 3,733 in the 2015 General Election.

However, he exits after the seat returns to Labour's Sandy Martin with a wafer-thin majority of 831.