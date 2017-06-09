General Election 2017: Vince Cable back in Twickenham

Caitlin Morrison

Vince Cable has regained his seat in Twickenham.

The former business secretary lost his seat in the 2015 election, but tonight took it back with a majority of almost 10,000. He won 34,969 votes, ahead of Conservative Tania Mathias on 25,207.

Cable's win was reported just moments after it was confirmed that former Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg had lost his seat in Sheffield Hallam.

