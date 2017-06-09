FTSE 100 7449.98 -0.38%
Friday 9 June 2017 2:56am

General Election 2017: Vince Cable back in Twickenham

Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk Blockchain: Getting down to basics
Liberal Democrat Spring Conference
Source: Getty

Vince Cable has regained his seat in Twickenham.

The former business secretary lost his seat in the 2015 election, but tonight took it back with a majority of almost 10,000. He won 34,969 votes, ahead of Conservative Tania Mathias on 25,207.

Cable's win was reported just moments after it was confirmed that former Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg had lost his seat in Sheffield Hallam.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.

Tags

Related articles

Former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg has just lost his seat
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Pound is down to a new low for the night as election jitters set in
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Betfair now has Jeremy Corbyn as favourite to be the next PM
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff