Theresa May's Conservatives could still form a government in this week's General Election according to updated election forecasts.

The exit poll put May's party as the largest party, but falling just over 10 seats short of a majority, leaving the UK facing a hung parliament.

However, with both the BBC and Sky News updating their forecasts, it remains possible for the Tories to form a government.

Under the UK's system, parties must reach 323 to be secure a majority, and new figures BBC predict the Tories will secure 322.

This would leave the door open for the party to do a deal with the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party, allowing it to push through a Budget and Queen's Speech.

Sky News has also updated its own numbers, predicting the Tories could secure anywhere between 308 and 328 seats.