Theresa May's Conservatives could still form a government in this week's General Election according to updated election forecasts.
The exit poll put May's party as the largest party, but falling just over 10 seats short of a majority, leaving the UK facing a hung parliament.
However, with both the BBC and Sky News updating their forecasts, it remains possible for the Tories to form a government.
Under the UK's system, parties must reach 323 to be secure a majority, and new figures BBC predict the Tories will secure 322.
This would leave the door open for the party to do a deal with the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party, allowing it to push through a Budget and Queen's Speech.
Sky News has also updated its own numbers, predicting the Tories could secure anywhere between 308 and 328 seats.
BBC updates forecast for #GE2017:— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 9, 2017
Con 322 -9
Lab 261 +29
SNP 32 -24
Lib Dem 13 +5
Plaid 3 N/C
Green 1 N/C
UKIP 0 -1
Other 18 N/C pic.twitter.com/Y18l8WJGke