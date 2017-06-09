Rebecca Smith

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has held onto his seat in a close contest.

He had held a majority of 8,949 over the Conservatives in the 2015 General Election, when the party took a hammering and lost a cluster of senior party figures.

But that was slashed to just 777 as he pipped Conservative James Airey to the post with 23,686 votes.

Lib Dem stalwart Norman Lamb also returns in Norfolk North, despite a concerted push by the Conservatives.

But ex-party leader and former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg lost his seat in Sheffield Hallam, with Labour snatching the seat.

The Lib Dems had been hoping to pick up support with their pro-EU stance amid concerns over a hard Brexit. But while Jo Swinson reclaimed her seat from the SNP, Greg Mulholland lost out in Leeds North West.

On a more positive note for the party, former business secretary Vince Cable fought back successfully in Twickenham, reclaiming his seat from the Conservatives with a 9,752 majority in a big swing.

