Friday 9 June 2017 2:29am

SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson loses out to Conservatives in Scottish constituency of Moray

Exit polls are predicting the UK is set for a hung parliament, with Labour the largest party (Source: Getty)

On a tough night for the Conservatives, Theresa May's party has found some relief in Scotland where the party has topped the SNP's deputy leader.

Angus Robertson has held the seat of Moray since 2001, but lost out in the early hours of this morning to Conservative candidate Douglas Ross.

Robertson had retained the seat with an expanded majority of 9,000, but the seat saw a swing of almost 11 per cent away from the SNP, with Ross elected with a majority of 4,159.

The result continues a tough night for the SNP, which has lost seats to the Conservatives and Labour, while Lib Dem former minister Jo Swinson has also returned after a victory in East Dunbartonshire.

