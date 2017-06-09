Rebecca Smith

There are still some results to go, including tightly fought contests in Richmond Park and Kensington, but some of the most exciting declarations have already occurred in the capital.

Almost half of the top 20 seats the Conservatives hoped to win this election were in London, with the Prime Minister making campaign stops across the capital.

But Labour have held firm and made some gains of their own. They snapped up the marginal Croydon Central from housing minister Gavin Barwell of the Conservatives, while Wes Streeting held onto his seat in Ilford North, after a slim 589 majority in 2015.

Ealing Central and Acton, which was won by the Conservatives in 2010, got snatched by Labour in 2015 with a majority of 274. Rupa Huq held on tonight in a seat that should have been one of the easiest for Conservatives to take.

Labour held Ealing North, with Stephen Pound taking the seat.

There was a big win for Labour in mayor Sadiq Khan's former seat of Tooting. With a 10 point swing from Conservative to Labour, Rosena Allin-Khan held the seat after winning the by-election last year, with her votes up from 17,000 to 34,000.

Meanwhile, Labour seized Battersea after the 10pm exit poll gave the party a 60 per cent chance of taking the constituency. Tories had an 8,000 majority; now Labour have one of around 2,500 marking a considerable swing.

Labour's Marsha De Cordova will now represent the West London seat with a majority of 2,416 after taking the seat from Treasury minister Jane Ellison.

Over in Vauxhall, there had been worries that Brexiteer Kate Hoey might be displaced in the vote, despite her huge majority, as the area had comprehensively voted remain. But she returns with a comfortable win, taking more than 50 per cent of the votes.

Enfield North and Hampstead and Kilburn had been among the most marginal seats, but Labour swept them with margins of 10,000 votes and 15,000 votes respectively.

For reference, these were the 10 most marginal seats in the capital from 2015 and where they've ended up for 2017:

Constituency Incumbent party Majority 2017 result 1. Croydon Central Conservatives 165 Labour win 2. Ealing Central and Acton Labour 274 Labour held 3. Brentford and Isleworth Labour 465 Labour win 4. Ilford North Labour 589 Labour held 5. Enfield North Labour 1,096 Labour hold 6. Hampstead and Kilburn Labour 1,138 Labour held 7. Carshalton and Wallington Liberal Democrats 1,510 Lib Dems held 8. Richmond Park Liberal Democrats 1,872 TBD 9. Westminster North Labour 1,977 Labour 10. Twickenham Conservative 2,017 Lib Dems win

