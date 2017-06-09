Mark Sands

Treasury Minister Jane Ellison has become the first notable Tory minister to lose their seat at the 2017 General Election.

Ellison has represented the London seat of Battersea since 2010, joining the Treasury team when Prime Minister Theresa May came into office last summer.

She had been elected in 2015 with a majority of just under 8,000 in a seat having won the seat for the Conservatives in 2010.

However following a 10 per cent swing Labour's Marsha De Cordova will now represent the West London seat with a majority of 2,416.

An exit poll released last night suggested the Conservatives are on track of lose their majority, despite remaining the UK's largest political party.

Early results suggest the exit poll may have understated Tory support in some places, but the Conservatives also missed out on notable targets in early results including Darlington and Wrexham.