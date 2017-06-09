Rebecca Smith

Gina Miller, the woman who led the high profile legal challenge to Article 50, said she was not surprised at the election exit poll as sentiment around the country indicated people did not want a hard Brexit.

"I've been up and down the country with my Best of Britain campaign and I know that people were saying that they did not vote for this hard Brexit, they did not vote for leaving the Single Market," she said on ITV.

"And I have to say we'll have to see if that's what borne out, but the fact you had another 2.9m people registered to vote, two million of which were under 30s, who were saying 'this is our future, we do not want this hard Brexit'".

Miller added that the business community was "coming to realise" that pulling out of the Single Market would be "very damaging" and said that Brexit will have to be negotiated in "a very different way".

Miller was among a group of claimants which won a legal battle against the government to give parliament a vote on the Article 50 trigger.

May announced a snap General Election in April, with the Prime Minister hoping to strengthen her hand for Brexit negotiations.

The Prime Minister had previously been against calling an early General Election.

"At this moment of enormous national significance there should be unity here in Westminster, but instead there is division. The country is coming together but Westminster is not," she said at the time.

