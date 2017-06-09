Christian May

Yesterday morning Eliza and I took our eight-week-old son to the local library which serves as our polling station.

I always feel proud to vote. I’m a bit of a romantic and the quiet, rather pedestrian act of giving your name to a volunteer and picking up that stubby pencil to participate in something far bigger than oneself has always rather warmed my heart. But voting yesterday took on an even more poignant feel, as our polling station stood just a hundred yards from the scene of last weekend’s terrorist attack.

Voting – taking part in our democratic process – felt like a necessary response to the appalling assault on London Bridge and Borough Market. It was an act that felt both insignificant and profound.

Our house is just a short walk from Borough Market, and we spend much of our weekends there. While I wasn’t caught up in the attack in any way, I found it deeply unnerving and have a keener sense of just why they call it terror. As we watched events unfold on the news, I slid the rarely-used second bolt across the front door and – like so many others – got in touch with family and friends to see if everyone was OK and to reassure them that we were safe at home.

My walk to work takes me straight over London Bridge, and it’s changed a great deal in the last few days. The metal and concrete barriers are in place, but what’s more noticeable is the growing mass of flowers and memorials spreading across the pavement. People gather to read the tributes and leave ones of their own. I stop and reflect on the awful events of that night, thinking about the horror that unfolded, before pressing on with a throng of fellow Londoners, over the bridge and into the City. When Borough Market reopens, we’ll be among the first to return. We’ll take our young son with us, too.

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)

Finding out the election result at the IoD

I spent the early part of last night at the Institute of Directors, where business leaders, politicos and hacks enjoyed wine and live jazz... right up to 10pm. At that point, with the exit poll revealed, the room fell silent as people either stared at the TV screens or reached for their phones – or both.

Moments before, even Tory staffers were mingling and laughing. I was in the same spot for the 2015 exit poll, which was greeted with rapturous cheers. This time it looks as if a messy result will be picked over well into today, but one thing’s for sure: May’s gamble has backfired in spectacular fashion and political uncertainty is back, hanging over the UK. I doubt she can survive.

The benefits of global trade... straight from DHL

“Global trade brings opportunity, prosperity and optimism.” Who said that? It sure as hell wasn’t one of the parties running in yesterday’s election, since not one of them was prepared to make such a bold case for the benefits of trade and globalisation. Instead it’s been left to logistics firm DHL to celebrate the immense benefits of trade as part of their latest marketing push.

A series of films produced by the firm recognise that “across countries, people are sharing more ideas, living longer lives and solving more problems” because of the forces of globalisation. Amen.

Will Osborne get his wings clipped?

As we revealed last week, the man behind the Leave campaign has been snapped up by Shore Capital as a political adviser. Matthew Elliott will give “analysis of how the political dimension can affect our clients”, says founder Howard Shore.

Meanwhile George Osborne, who lost the referendum, is earning mega-bucks advising BlackRock. But for how long? One hack suggests Osborne has been making life so difficult for May from his desk at the Evening Standard Tory MPs may try to clip his wings.