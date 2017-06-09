Caitlin Morrison

Labour has held onto Darlington, a blow to Tory hopes of a majority.

Labour candidate Jenny Chapman hung on with 22,681 votes, followed by Tory Peter Cuthbertson on 19,401.

The seat was a crucial one for the Tories if they wanted a majority - Labour held it in 2015, but has been losing ground here in successive general elections, going from a majority of more than 16,000 in 1997 to just over 3,000 in 2015.

Darlington has recently been a reliable Labour seat, but it was at one point held by defence secretary Michael Fallon for the Conservatives in the 1980s.

