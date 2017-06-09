FTSE 100 7449.98 -0.38%
Friday 9 June 2017 1:02am

General Election 2017: Labour holds Darlington - a key seat for Tories hoping for majority

Caitlin Morrison
Theresa May Campaigns In Labour's Heartland Of North Tyneside
Theresa May was campaigning in Darlington in the run up to the election (Source: Getty)

Labour has held onto Darlington, a blow to Tory hopes of a majority.

Labour candidate Jenny Chapman hung on with 22,681 votes, followed by Tory Peter Cuthbertson on 19,401.

The seat was a crucial one for the Tories if they wanted a majority - Labour held it in 2015, but has been losing ground here in successive general elections, going from a majority of more than 16,000 in 1997 to just over 3,000 in 2015.

Darlington has recently been a reliable Labour seat, but it was at one point held by defence secretary Michael Fallon for the Conservatives in the 1980s.

