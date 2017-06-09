Rebecca Smith

Former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg has lost his seat to Jared O'Hara of the Labour Party.

O'Hara collected 21,881 votes to Clegg's 19,756 in the tight result.

Clegg had held the seat in the 2015 election by a majority of 2,353, but that was considerably down on his 2010 majority of 15,284.

On a more positive note for the party, former business secretary Vince Cable fought back successfully in Twickenham, reclaiming his seat from the Conservatives with a 9,752 majority in a big swing.

In 2007 Clegg became leader of the Liberal Democrats, leading his party into a coalition government with the Conservatives. In 2015, he resigned as leader of the Liberal Democrats after the General Election when the Lib Dems took a hammering, losing 49 MPs as the party suffered a backlash from their support to the Conservatives in coalition, breaking their tuition fees pledge.

Some of those to lose their seats in 2015 were former business secretary Vince Cable, former energy secretary Ed Davey and former employment minister Jo Swinson.

Swinson has also taken back her seat tonight, gaining East Dunbartonshire from the SNP. Elsewhere, Greg Mulholland lost his seat in Leeds North West to Labour's Alex Sobel.

The numbers dropped from 57 MPs to eight, upped to nine in the Richmond Park by-election last year.

The exit poll for yesterday's election had the party now led by Tim Farron coming away from the election with 14 seats.

Some of the big Lib Dem shocks from the last election:

Business secretary Vince Cable (Twickenham)

Energy secretary Ed Davey (Kingston and Surbiton)

Former deputy leader Simon Hughes (Bermondsey)

Employment minister Jo Swinson (East Dunbartonshire)

Former leader Charles Kennedy (Ross, Skye and Lochbar)

Former schools minister David Laws (Yeovil)

Treasury secretary Danny Alexander (Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)

