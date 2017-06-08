Newcastle upon Tyne Central has beaten Houghton & Sunderland South to declare and it's a Labour hold for Chi Onwurah.
Labour also held Houghton & Sunderland South.
With the exit poll signalling we could be in for a shock night, these Labour constituencies weren't forecast to be up for grabs unlike a host of marginals, but they are still interesting to note how the vote make-up has shifted.
Lab: 64.9% (+9.9)
Con: 24.6% (+5.7)
LDem: 4.9% (-1.4)
UKIP: 4.0% (-10.9)
The first constituency to declare was a battle in itself with Betway saying before the results that Newcastle had a leading chance at even-money to be the first constituency to declare in today’s UK general election.
That was despite Houghton & Sunderland South being the speediest for the past few elections.
Newcastle Council reportedly pumped in extra resources in a bid to take the counting crown away from Houghton & Sunderland South, so there was a competitive edge here too.
