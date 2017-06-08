FTSE 100 7449.98 -0.38%
Thursday 8 June 2017 11:05pm

General Election 2017: First result is in as Newcastle pips Houghton & Sunderland South to be the first constituency to declare with a Labour party hold

Rebecca Smith
Related
IDA Ireland Talk
IDA Ireland Talk Legal & General Investment Management to locate operations in Ireland
BRITAIN-VOTE
Sorry, you can't vote for this fluffy figure (Source: Getty)

Newcastle upon Tyne Central has beaten Houghton & Sunderland South to declare and it's a Labour hold for Chi Onwurah.

Labour also held Houghton & Sunderland South.

With the exit poll signalling we could be in for a shock night, these Labour constituencies weren't forecast to be up for grabs unlike a host of marginals, but they are still interesting to note how the vote make-up has shifted.

Read more: Live: General Election 2017 results - when, where and who has won

The first constituency to declare was a battle in itself with Betway saying before the results that Newcastle had a leading chance at even-money to be the first constituency to declare in today’s UK general election.

That was despite Houghton & Sunderland South being the speediest for the past few elections.

Newcastle Council reportedly pumped in extra resources in a bid to take the counting crown away from Houghton & Sunderland South, so there was a competitive edge here too.

Read more: Time is up: Polling for the 2017 General Election has closed

Tags

Related articles

Live: General Election 2017 results - when, where and who has won
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

Pound dives on exit poll showing Conservatives set to lose seats
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Time is up: Polling for the 2017 General Election has closed
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff