Thursday 8 June 2017 9:21pm

General Election 2017: Here are the 10 constituencies with the fastest declaration times for the last election - and the 10 slowest

Rebecca Smith
Houghton and Sunderland South has been the first constituency to declare six times on the trot
Houghton and Sunderland South has been the first constituency to declare six times on the trot (Source: Getty)

Settling in for the election results?

Well, first up we're waiting for the exit poll, which is a useful early signal as to where the night will go, but not the actual result.

The BBC/ITV/Sky exit poll released in 2015 at 10pm correctly projected that the Conservatives would win the largest number of seats, but projected 316 for the Tories, compared to the result of 330, which gave them a majority.



So, it will be a useful gauge, but don’t rule out more surprises after the exit poll comes out…

As for where to turn your attention first, these were the top 10 speediest constituencies for declaration times in 2015:

Earliest declaration times in 2015

Earliest

Constituency

Time of declaration

Date

1

Houghton and Sunderland South

22:48

7 May

2

Sunderland Central

23:16

7 May

3

Washington and Sunderland West

23:29

7 May

4

North Swindon

00:46

8 May

5

Putney

00:55

8 May

6

Newcastle Upon Tyne East

01:04

8 May

7

Tooting

01:12

8 May

8

Newcastle Upon Tyne Central

01:15

8 May

9

Lagan Valley

01:21

8 May

10

Battersea

01:23

8 May

For the sixth consecutive election, Houghton and Sunderland South was the first constituency to declare last time round, just 48 minutes after the 10pm close of poll. Expect it to try and make it seven on the trot tonight.



And these are the 10 not to hold your breath for – since they were the 10 latest to declare, running well into the afternoon on 8 May.

Latest declaration times in 2015

Latest

Constituency

Time of declaration

Date

1

Berwick-Upon-Tweed

12:59

8 May

2

Blyth Valley

13:00

8 May

3

Wansbeck

13:02

8 May

4

Birkenhead

13:04

8 May

5

Kenilworth and Southam

13:34

8 May

6

Hexham

13:43

8 May

7

Gravesham

13:47

8 May

8

Warwick and Leamington

13:58

8 May

9

Beverley and Holderness

14:12

8 May

10

St Ives

15:26

8 May

If you're after more specifics, check out our regional roundup of when constituencies will declare.



