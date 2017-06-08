Settling in for the election results?
Well, first up we're waiting for the exit poll, which is a useful early signal as to where the night will go, but not the actual result.
The BBC/ITV/Sky exit poll released in 2015 at 10pm correctly projected that the Conservatives would win the largest number of seats, but projected 316 for the Tories, compared to the result of 330, which gave them a majority.
So, it will be a useful gauge, but don’t rule out more surprises after the exit poll comes out…
As for where to turn your attention first, these were the top 10 speediest constituencies for declaration times in 2015:
Earliest declaration times in 2015
|
Earliest
|
Constituency
|
Time of declaration
|
Date
|
1
|
Houghton and Sunderland South
|
22:48
|
7 May
|
2
|
Sunderland Central
|
23:16
|
7 May
|
3
|
Washington and Sunderland West
|
23:29
|
7 May
|
4
|
North Swindon
|
00:46
|
8 May
|
5
|
Putney
|
00:55
|
8 May
|
6
|
Newcastle Upon Tyne East
|
01:04
|
8 May
|
7
|
Tooting
|
01:12
|
8 May
|
8
|
Newcastle Upon Tyne Central
|
01:15
|
8 May
|
9
|
Lagan Valley
|
01:21
|
8 May
|
10
|
Battersea
|
01:23
|
8 May
For the sixth consecutive election, Houghton and Sunderland South was the first constituency to declare last time round, just 48 minutes after the 10pm close of poll. Expect it to try and make it seven on the trot tonight.
And these are the 10 not to hold your breath for – since they were the 10 latest to declare, running well into the afternoon on 8 May.
Latest declaration times in 2015
|
Latest
|
Constituency
|
Time of declaration
|
Date
|
1
|
Berwick-Upon-Tweed
|
12:59
|
8 May
|
2
|
Blyth Valley
|
13:00
|
8 May
|
3
|
Wansbeck
|
13:02
|
8 May
|
4
|
Birkenhead
|
13:04
|
8 May
|
5
|
Kenilworth and Southam
|
13:34
|
8 May
|
6
|
Hexham
|
13:43
|
8 May
|
7
|
Gravesham
|
13:47
|
8 May
|
8
|
Warwick and Leamington
|
13:58
|
8 May
|
9
|
Beverley and Holderness
|
14:12
|
8 May
|
10
|
St Ives
|
15:26
|
8 May
If you're after more specifics, check out our regional roundup of when constituencies will declare.
