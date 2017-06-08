Rebecca Smith

Settling in for the election results?

Well, first up we're waiting for the exit poll, which is a useful early signal as to where the night will go, but not the actual result.

The BBC/ITV/Sky exit poll released in 2015 at 10pm correctly projected that the Conservatives would win the largest number of seats, but projected 316 for the Tories, compared to the result of 330, which gave them a majority.

So, it will be a useful gauge, but don’t rule out more surprises after the exit poll comes out…

As for where to turn your attention first, these were the top 10 speediest constituencies for declaration times in 2015:

Earliest declaration times in 2015

Earliest Constituency Time of declaration Date 1 Houghton and Sunderland South 22:48 7 May 2 Sunderland Central 23:16 7 May 3 Washington and Sunderland West 23:29 7 May 4 North Swindon 00:46 8 May 5 Putney 00:55 8 May 6 Newcastle Upon Tyne East 01:04 8 May 7 Tooting 01:12 8 May 8 Newcastle Upon Tyne Central 01:15 8 May 9 Lagan Valley 01:21 8 May 10 Battersea 01:23 8 May

For the sixth consecutive election, Houghton and Sunderland South was the first constituency to declare last time round, just 48 minutes after the 10pm close of poll. Expect it to try and make it seven on the trot tonight.

And these are the 10 not to hold your breath for – since they were the 10 latest to declare, running well into the afternoon on 8 May.

Latest declaration times in 2015

Latest Constituency Time of declaration Date 1 Berwick-Upon-Tweed 12:59 8 May 2 Blyth Valley 13:00 8 May 3 Wansbeck 13:02 8 May 4 Birkenhead 13:04 8 May 5 Kenilworth and Southam 13:34 8 May 6 Hexham 13:43 8 May 7 Gravesham 13:47 8 May 8 Warwick and Leamington 13:58 8 May 9 Beverley and Holderness 14:12 8 May 10 St Ives 15:26 8 May

If you're after more specifics, check out our regional roundup of when constituencies will declare.

