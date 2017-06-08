Lucy White

The UK government today issued a 174-page “Crowded Places Guidance” booklet to help businesses mitigate the risk of a terror attack.

The interactive online document offers advice for people working in locations ranging from places of worship to hotels and restaurants.

As well as outlining measures which could lessen the likelihood or impact of a terror attack, it also notes legal and commercial reasons why venues should take steps to deter events such as the London Bridge attack last week.

Many organisations have a duty to ensure people's health and safety under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, it says, and inadequate protection from terrorists could put a business's reputation at stake.

“The threat we face from terrorism is significant. As we have seen in the UK and across Europe, attacks can happen at any time and any place without warning,” the guidance states.

Understanding the threat we all face and the ways we can mitigate it can help keep us safer. Everyone can play a role in this effort by taking steps to help boost their protective security whether that’s at work, at home or away; when travelling, when out and about or just simply when online.

The guidance is primarily aimed at individuals working in the security sector and those who own businesses or amenities.

Key points fall under ensuring physical safety, cyber security, and personal security.

The “night-time economy” is one area given dedicated attention in the guidance, which is particularly notable since the London Bridge attackers targeted an area known for its bars and restaurants.

“Absolute security is almost impossible to achieve,” the document notes, recognising that an enjoyable atmosphere must be maintained.

“However, a balance must be struck,” it adds, listing off measures such as protecting people from flying glass or controlling vehicle access into crowded areas.

The government guidance also gives specific pointers for people working in stadia and arenas, and those working at major events, covering tragedies such as the Manchester attack at a pop concert last month.

It warns that attack methodologies could range from bombings to atrocities committed with chemical, biological and radiological weapons.

