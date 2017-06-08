Melissa York

Brewery Gate, Twickenham

From £1.55m

Learn how to make cocktails in a grand show home this weekend as part of an open day event being held in Twickenham. A tour of the Honky Interiors-designed house will also be part of the package from 12 to 6pm tomorrow (10 June) to launch 28 traditional townhouses opposite the rail station. Sitting on original site of Twickenham rail station and Cole and Co Brewery, this collection of four and five bedroom houses sit alongside contemporary apartments around a new public piazza being built by developer St James, part of the Berkeley Group.

Call 020 3642 9914 or visit brewery-gate.co.uk

Oakleigh Green, Whetstone

From £440,000

Eight new homes are going on sale tomorrow (10 June) in the village-like suburb of Whetstone in Barnet. On the cusp of the green belt in Zone 4, the area’s known for its good schools, golf clubs and the multi-millionaires of nearby Totteridge Lane. A mix of two and three bed refurbished houses, they boast new kitchens, flooring, bathrooms and front doors. Each home has a parking space, back garden and landscaped front, while the Northern Line runs into Bank from Totteridge & Whetstone station in 34mins.

Call 020 8446 6888 or visit annington.co.uk

Middleton Court, Wimbledon

From £480,000

Live to the south of Wimbledon Village for less with the aid of the Help to Buy affordability scheme for new homes. On sale from tomorrow (10 June), most of the 18 apartments in Worple Road will be available to purchase with a 5 per cent deposit and a 55 per cent mortgage with a 40 per cent government equity loan. Each of the one to three bedroom flats has been built with energy efficient thermal insulation to lower energy bills, with an outdoor balcony or terrace, a short walk from Wimbledon tube station.

Call 020 3451 1544 or visit hamptons.co.uk

Bolingbroke Park, Cockfosters

From £111,250 for 25 per cent share of a two bed

First time buyers are being offered £500 towards their legal fees or the equivalent in Love2Shop vouchers to spend at a number of high street names if they buy a Shared Ownership home with housing association L&Q. Surrounded by 12 acres of woodland, there are 52 part-buy, part-rent apartments at the scheme, alongside 160 private sale properties. Cockfosters station, on the Piccadilly Line and Night Tube, is a 10min walk away. Over 85 per cent have been sold and there are only two and three bedroom homes left.

Call 0333 0033 637 or visit bolingbrokepark.co.uk

Abode, Hackney

From £675,000

A show home is launching this weekend to showcase 22 new apartments on Mare Street in east London. Developer Sherrygreen Homes has one to three bedroom flats on offer and four penthouses on the fifth floor. Each comes with an outdoor balcony or terrace, and communal residents’ garden terrace on the first floor. Nearby London Fields station will get City workers into Liverpool Street in 7mins, while Hackney Central on the London Overground network is a 10min walk away.

Call 020 7226 6611 or visit currell.com