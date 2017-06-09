City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover TV, finance consulting and payment solutions. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Channel 4

Channel 4 has appointed Amali de Silva as the new controller of legal and compliance at Channel 4. Reporting to Martin Baker, director of commercial affairs, Amali will lead Channel 4’s first-class legal and compliance team who provide comprehensive legal and regulatory advice on programme content and corporate issues. Currently a litigation consultant at Wiggin LLP, Amali’s expertise includes defamation, privacy/breach of confidence, data protection, contempt, copyright and format disputs, specialising in the TV and publishing sectors. Across her 12 years at Wiggin LLP, Amalai has advised broadcasters, production companies, newspapers and other publishers across a broad range of media litigation from pre-publication injunction threats to regulatory issues, having worked on high-profile cases such as successfully defending Channel 4 against a libel claim by Andrew Wakefield.

GFT

GFT, the leading provider of business, design and technology consulting to the financial services community, has appointed Andrew Rossiter as head of technology services across the GFT Atlantic Region, a senior hire that marks a key milestone in GFT’s strategy to provide clients with innovative solutions that drive efficiency and improved performance. Andrew brings with him a wealth of experience across financial services and technology spanning a 25-year career. He joins from ADS Securities where he was chief technology officer for the Abu Dhabi-based financial services startup, seeded with investment capital of $400m (£309m). During this time, Andrew oversaw the ‘build out’ of their technology offering for institutional and retail clients during a period of significant growth that saw volumes doubling each year.

AFEX

AFEX, one of the world’s largest non-bank providers of global payment and risk management solutions, has appointed Wayne Mitchell as general manager of the Europe, Middle East and Africa team. Mitchell’s appointment comes as AFEX extends its product set and local presence across Europe to support its growing client base of businesses and individuals. At the end of 2015, AFEX launched AFEX Offshore, its service for businesses in the Channel Islands and Isle of Man, while in 2016, the firm established a presence in Spain with the opening of its Madrid office as well as opening its second UK office in Manchester. Mitchell brings 30 years of leadership experience in the international payments and FX industry. Most recently he served as CEO at payments firm Baydonhill between 2006 and 2016.

