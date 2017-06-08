FTSE 100 7453.71 -0.33%
Thursday 8 June 2017 3:37pm

General Election 2017: Here are the most eccentric polling stations from across the UK

Helen Cahill
Follow Helen
Related
IDA Ireland Talk
IDA Ireland Talk Legal & General Investment Management to locate operations in Ireland
BRITAIN-VOTE
Plenty of dogs, horses and cats have been turning up at polling stations around the country (Source: Getty)

There's nothing like a British polling station.

As the UK takes part in the election today, Britons will be voting in schools, churches and town halls across the country.

But there are plenty of more eccentric sites where voters will be exercising their democratic right. Here are some of the best:

A swimming pool

Any angry voters in Arundel who felt the need to cool down could hop into the lido after casting their vote.

BRITAIN-VOTE
Arundel Lido (Source: Getty)

A fire station

Some Londoners have been voting in a former fire station.

British Voters Go To The Polls In The 2017 General Election
A former fire station in London (Source: Getty)

A launderette

It will be a long day for people helping in the polling station, so why not let them wait somewhere where they can get their washing done? In Headington, Oxford, a launderette and nail bar has been set up with a ballot box.

BRITAIN-VOTE
A launderette and nail bar in Headington, Oxford (Source: Getty)

Someone's garage

A handful of citizens have been offering up their private property as polling stations. In Croydon, one Londoner opened up their garage to the public.

BRITAIN-VOTE
Polling station in Croydon, south London (Source: Getty)

A boxing club

Some voters in Kingston-Upon-Hull have the fortune of voting in a boxing club, perfect for those feeling frustrated by the election campaign and needing to let off some steam.

BRITAIN-VOTE
Boxing club, Kingston-upon-Hull (Source: Getty)

A windmill

In West Blatchington, near Brighton, voters will be casting their votes in a windmill. The windmill dates back to the 1820s and is a Grade II listed building.

BRITAIN-VOTE
West Blatchington Windmill, near Brighton (Source: Getty)

Related articles

Corbyn will win with a landslide, according to poll of drunk people
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff

Smell my spaniel: The 10 best quotes of the General Election
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

General Election 2017: How does the weather affect voting?
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff