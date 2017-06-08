FTSE 100 7453.71 -0.33%
Thursday 8 June 2017 3:32pm

Trafalgar Square evacuated and Charing Cross Tube Station closed after "suspicious item" found

Shruti Tripathi Chopra
BRITAIN-WEATHER-TRAFALGAR SQ
Trafalgar Square was evacuated by armed police (Source: Getty)

Update: The incident in Charing Cross has now been stood down and cordons will be lifted shortly

Trafalgar Square was evacuated following the discovery of a “suspicious item” this afternoon.

Armed police cordoned off the area and Charing Cross Tube Station has also been closed.

Metropolitan Police said that the incident is "not being treated as terrorist related at this time" and no injuries have been reported.