Shruti Tripathi Chopra

Update: The incident in Charing Cross has now been stood down and cordons will be lifted shortly

Trafalgar Square was evacuated following the discovery of a “suspicious item” this afternoon.

Armed police cordoned off the area and Charing Cross Tube Station has also been closed.

Metropolitan Police said that the incident is "not being treated as terrorist related at this time" and no injuries have been reported.

