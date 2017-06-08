Helen Cahill

Former FBI director James Comey has told the senate intelligence committee that he has no doubt the Russia interfered with the US election.

The committee is speaking to Comey to establish whether US President Donald Trump colluded in Russia's actions.

In a written statement prior to his testimony, Comey said Trump asked him at the end of March to "lift the cloud" of the Russia investigation.

He said Trump's administration chose to "defame" him, and the FBI, since using "lies, plain and simple".

Comey was fired by Trump last month, just three and a half years into his term as FBI director, which was set to last 10 years.

Trump's administration claimed Comey was fired for how he handled the inquiry into Democratic presidential candidate Hilary Clinton's emails.

More details about the Russian involvement with Trump's election have emerged this afternoon; Comey has said that in the summer of 2015, there was a "massive effort" to target hundreds of government agencies through cyber attacks.

But, Comey has confirmed that when he was heading up the FBI the President himself was not under investigation.

Comey has also revealed that he took detailed notes of a January meeting in which Trump said he expected "loyalty" from Comey because he felt the President might later lie about the discussion between the two.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

