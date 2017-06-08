FTSE 100 7460.44 -0.24%
Thursday 8 June 2017 1:21pm

Alibaba share price rockets on golden growth forecast for year ahead sending Yahoo higher too

Lynsey Barber
A huge growth forecast has pleased investors (Source: Getty)

Shares in Alibaba have rocketed more than 12 per cent in pre-market trading and are set for a new record high at the US open.

It comes after the Chinese online giant revealed bumper revenue growth forecasts of between 45 and 49 per cent for the year ahead.

The company reported a revenue jump of 56 per cent to 158.27bn yuan (£18bn) for the full-year to the end of March in May, with earnings falling slightly short of expectation, and announced a $6bn share buyback plan, leaving investors mixed.

Read more: Jack Ma: Technology disruption will bring decades of pain

Finance chief Maggie Wu made the prediction at an investor conference in China, to cheers and gasps from the crowd.

Shares in Yahoo, which owns a 15 per cent stake in Alibaba, were also boosted by the forecast - up more than 10 per cent pre-market.

Yahoo is soon to transform into Altaba when the deal to sell the remains of its online business to Verizon is sealed - due to happen in June. Altaba will become a holding company for the Alibaba stake and a 35.5 per cent stake in Yahoo Japan.

