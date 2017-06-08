Jasper Jolly

The European Central Bank (ECB) has removed a reference to moving interest rates lower, a vital sign it is acknowledging the improving European economy in an attempt to placate critics of its ultra-loose monetary policy.

In a statement announcing its latest monetary policy, the ECB said "the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present levels for an extended period of time", discounting the possibility of "lower" interest rates.

The ECB also held its key interest rates steady, and left quantitative easing untouched, disappointing some investors who had expected the central bank to announce a change to asset purchases.

The tweak to monetary policy comes as the improving economic recovery in Europe makes the likelihood of the central bank having to add further monetary policy support in the near term more distant.

The European Commission today announced the Eurozone economy grew faster than previously thought, with output expanding by 0.6 per cent in the first quarter, a 1.9 per cent annual rate.

However, inflation has remained stubbornly low, returning to 1.4 per cent in May after hitting 1.9 per cent in the previous month. Core inflation, which strips out the effects of volatile food and fuel prices, fell to only 0.9 per cent in May.

Draghi has repeatedly insisted the central bank will not consider tightening monetary policy until inflation rises sustainably, without the effects of the more volatile components, towards its two per cent target.

How to understand the European Central Bank's interest rates The European Central Bank (ECB) has three rates: The main refinancing operations: what banks pay to borrow from the ECB

The rate on the marginal lending facility: the rate at which banks lend to each other overnight

The deposit facility: the rate banks receive to leave money with the ECB overnight The ECB has kept interest rates unchanged since March 2016, when all three were cut. They have since stayed at zero per cent, 0.25 cent and minus 0.40 per cent respectively. If a rate is negative the bank will pay the ECB (rather than receiving money in interest). Negative rates are intended to encourage banks to lend money to businesses rather than holding it themselves or, as is the case with the deposit facility rate, depositing it with the ECB overnight.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.